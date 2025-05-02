Delhi Rains: Mother and Three Children Die as Tree Falls on Tubewell Shelter In Jaffarpur Kalan Amid Storm

A devastating tragedy struck early Friday morning in the Jaffarpur Kalan area of Delhi, where a woman and her three children lost their lives after a tree, uprooted by powerful winds, collapsed onto a small brick tubewell room in an agricultural field.At approximately 5:26 AM, a PCR call alerted authorities to the accident. Upon reaching the scene, police and rescue teams found that the tree had crushed the brick structure’s roof, completely caving it in. Inside were Jyoti, 26, wife of Ajay, and their three children — all of whom were buried under the debris. Rescue personnel from the Delhi Fire Department responded swiftly, managing to retrieve the victims and rush them to RTR Hospital. Tragically, doctors declared all four dead on arrival. Ajay, the husband and father, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The incident was one of nearly a hundred emergencies reported to Delhi Fire Services on Friday. “We received 98 calls, mostly related to trees falling due to strong winds and heavy rain,” a department official confirmed.The severe weather also wreaked havoc on Delhi’s transportation systems. Strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rainfall caused widespread delays, with over 120 flights affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least three flights, including those from Bangalore and Pune, had to be diverted to Ahmedabad and Jaipur. According to FlightRadar, the average delay at the airport was 21 minutes for arrivals and 61 minutes for departures. Over 20 outbound flights were reported running late. On the railway front, around 15 to 20 trains were delayed due to fallen trees damaging overhead wires, further disrupting travel across the region.

Waterlogging was reported in several localities across Delhi, including Dwarka, Khanpur, South Extension Ring Road, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Moti Bagh. Visuals showed submerged roads and traffic chaos in multiple pockets of the city.While the recent rains provided temporary relief from rising temperatures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more such weather events in May. The IMD predicts that most parts of India will experience above-normal temperatures, but frequent thunderstorms and rainfall — especially in North India — may help temper the heat. Rainfall in May is expected to exceed 109% of the long-period average of 64.1 mm.