Delhi Rains: National Capital Cools Off After Recording 52.3 Degree Temperature

In a major relief for the Delhiites from the scorching heat, the national capital on Wednesday witnessed light-intensity showers amid the ongoing heatwave. The rainfall is likely to lower the mercury that touched 52.3 degree Celsius today making Delhi record the highest-ever temperature the country has experienced. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light-intensity rain and winds over parts of the national capital during the next two hours.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle and winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Jattari, Khair (UP) during next 2 hours,” the weather agency predicted. Just two hours after Delhi recorded the country’s highest-ever temperature at 52.3 degrees Celsius, the national capital received showers, bringing some relief from the extreme heat. The weather station in Delhi’s Mungeshpur on Wednesday recorded India’s hottest-ever day with 52.3 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.

In addition to this, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed the DJB to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage. The development comes on the backdrop of acute water shortage faced by Delhi and the rising heatwave in the national capital. The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes.

The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage. These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.