Delhi Rains: Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed Due To Waterlogging After Heavy Downpur Hits National Capital (Watch Video)

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Delhi today, leading to the closure of the Pragati Maidan Tunnel and causing severe waterlogging along Mathura Road. As the monsoon season intensifies, the capital city once again finds itself grappling with the perennial issue of inadequate drainage infrastructure. The closure of this crucial tunnel, a major arterial route, has compounded traffic woes, leaving commuters stranded and exacerbating the city's already strained transport network.

VIDEO | Delhi: Pragati Maidan Tunnel closed due to rain-triggered waterlogging and visuals from Mathura Road. pic.twitter.com/3l72VGzx26 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2024

Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday causing waterlogging and inundating roads throughout the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day. According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours. As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. Rain, which brought respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. The rain also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city. Commuters in many places faced inconvenience as traffic police received several calls for waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees.



