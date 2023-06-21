Delhi receives light rain early morning, brings respite from heat

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Wednesday morning that brought a little respite from the scorching heat.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

"21/06/2023: 05:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh)," tweeted RWFC.

RWFC provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of , Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) Kotputli, Viratnagar," it read.

According to RWFC, light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Delhi-NCR, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad,

"Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Deramandi), NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Jattari (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it tweeted.

https://twitter.com/RWFC_ND/status/1671313091718463491?s=20

Earlier on June 19, Delhi received light rains while the IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies.

The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan)," RWFC tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor