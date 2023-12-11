Delhi recorded highest number of sexual, workplace harassment cases in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 11 The national Capital has not only recorded the highest number of sexual harassment cases among metropolitan cities, as per the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report for 2022, it has also taken the lead in workplace-related incidents.

Startling statistics from 2022 reveal that Delhi accounted for 19 reported cases, outpacing Mumbai with 15, Hyderabad with nine, and Bengaluru with eight cases.

Despite the severity of the issue, reluctance to report incidents of sexual harassment at the workplace persists among victims.

Fear of reprisal and of losing one's livelihood, the stigma associated with coming forward, and the risk of tarnishing one’s professional and personal reputation contribute to the underreporting of workplace sexual harassment.

Sometimes, even after women gather the courage to complain, they face major difficulty in getting the higher authorities to act on a complaint, especially if it involves a very senior person.

For instance, in May this year, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education initiated disciplinary proceedings against a vice principal in a city Government school over complaints of sexual harassment against him by some women teachers.

However, this action came after the Delhi Commission for Women received several complaints of sexual and mental harassment against the head of the school for boys in Qadipur area in the national Capital.

According to the DCW, the complainants had stated that the accused had sexually and mentally harassed the teachers of the school and the educators had submitted several complaints against him before the higher authorities as well, but to no avail.

Further, the DCW also learnt that a FIR under Sections 354(A), 354(C), 354(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against the said accused by another woman in 2022.

Workplace sexual harassment inflicts significant harm, serving as a stark manifestation of gender discrimination in professional settings. It also represents a violation of fundamental rights enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution, eroding equality and jeopardising the physical and psychological well-being of workers.

