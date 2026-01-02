Delhi recorded lowest average PM10, PM2.5 concentration levels in 2025: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 2 In 2025, Delhi recorded its lowest ever average concentration levels of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) since in 2018, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Friday.

It claimed that the daily average of PM10 in Delhi in 2025 was 198 (µgm/m3) as compared to 212 in 2024 and 242 in 2018.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the daily average of PM2.5 in Delhi in 2025 was 97 as compared to 105 in 2024 and 114 in 2018.

The Ministry shared data for eight years and said the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), since its inception in 2021, through a series of directions/advisories and orders, has initiated various policy measures and field actions towards abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Ministry's statement coincided with the decision of the CAQM Sub-Committee on Friday to revoke restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the city's improving air quality reflects persistent ground-level efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 on Thursday, was recorded at 236 on Friday, marking a significant decline.

Minister Sirsa emphasised that even though GRAP Stage-III restrictions have been lifted, on-ground operations will continue with the same rigour and priority.

"This is not the time to relax; this is the time to double our efforts and consolidate the gains we've made. Each small win fuels our motivation to make Delhi's air cleaner every single day," he added.

"In the past year, Delhi has advanced new pathways of pollution control -- from accelerating legacy waste biomining (35 MT per day) to expanding clean-tech interventions on industrial and transport fronts. The unified effort is showing measurable impact," Minister Sirsa said.

In the last 24 hours, the Environment Department and associated civic agencies have reported a substantial increase in anti-pollution activities.

During this period, 6,596 challans were issued for vehicular emission violations; 12,000 MT of garbage was removed across city zones and 6,261 km of roads were mechanically swept to reduce dust load.

The Minister noted that Delhi's fight against pollution is ongoing and determined.

"Each day, we are learning, adapting, and improving. The city's progress today inspires us to aim higher tomorrow," he said.

He added that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, Delhi's civic work on field has strengthened multifold.

"Pollution control teams have focused on addressing sources directly, from ensuring compliance at industrial clusters to deploying smog guns and anti-smog vehicles at traffic-heavy stretches and hotspots," Minister Sirsa said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor