Delhi records 249 fresh COVID-19 infections, no deaths in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 249 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours at a case positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, informed the Delhi Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the city stood at 1,261.

No death was recorded during this period, therefore the death toll from the infection in the capital city remained at 26,134.

The death rate in the city is 1.4 per cent.

The Ministry informed that 953 patients are under home isolation.

As many as 338 COVID patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,34,317.

The recovery rate in Delhi stands at 98.52 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 42,364 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the 24 hours, of which 34,854 were RTPCR and 7,510 were Antigen.

The city has 4,005 containment zones as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in India witnessed a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor