Delhi Records 44 Degree C First Time in June; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Coming Days

While it is raining in some parts of India, on Sunday Delhi residents were enduring the sweltering heat. The maximum temperature on the holiday was as high as 40 degree Celsius for the first time in June month. On Sunday, Aya Nagar in South Delhi recorded the highest temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius. Other locations included Safdarjung (42.1 degrees Celsius), Palam (42.6 degrees Celsius), Lodi Road (42.3 degrees Celsius), and the central ridge area (42.9 degrees Celsius).

IMD had earlier warn about the weather conditions and issued yellow alert for next four days. Residents are advice to take precaution against the slaughtering heat. Delhi is expected to experience daytime temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius with high humidity, exacerbating the heat.

Warm, uncomfortable nights will offer minimal relief. However, the weather department forecasts thunderstorms starting late next week, likely after Thursday, bringing lower temperatures and respite from the heatwave-like conditions.