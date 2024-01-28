Delhi records 6 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'severe'

New Delhi, Jan 28 Delhiiites on Sunday woke up to a shallow fog and chilly morning with minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celisus, and said that it is going to be a "partly cloudy sky".

The IMD said that due to fog, visibility at Palam was reduced to 1200 metre and 700 metre at Safdarjung at 7:30 a.m.

Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the 'severe levels' at several stations across the city.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m. the Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels were recorded in the 'severe' category at 491 and PM10 reached 500 while Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) was at 245 or ‘poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport T3 witnessed PM 10 levels at 449, in the severe levels, and PM 2.5 was at 377, falling under the 'very poor' category while Carbon Monoxide (CO) was at 118 or ‘moderate’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor