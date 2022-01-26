Delhi records 7,498 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 10.59 pc

Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

There is a slight increase in the Covid case compared to yesterday. The national capital on Tuesday reported 6,028 new cases.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 28,733 are currently in home isolation.

As per the bulletin, there are currently 2,137 patients admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this, 250 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 1,887 are confirmed cases of the disease. Of these 1,887 patients, 1,547 are from Delhi while 340 are from outside.

During the last 24 hours, 70,783 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 29,105 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 31,620 people have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, 13,324 children aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the first dose in the aforementioned age bracket to 7,74,154.

A total of 2,93,44,908 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,69,02,844 people have received their first dose while 1,22,07,989 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor