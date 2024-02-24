Delhi records 8.7 degrees as minimum temp

New Delhi, Feb 24 The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 25 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the ‘very poor’ on Saturday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 10 levels were recorded in the 'severe' category standing at 453 and PM 2.5 reached 340 or very poor, while the Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) was at 222, in poor levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 225, and PM 10 at 256, both falling under 'poor' category, while the NO2 was at 111 and CO reached at 103, both under moderate levels.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 280, and PM 10 was at 356 while the CO was at 101.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor