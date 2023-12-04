Delhi records alarming surge in crimes against women, cyber cases in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 4 The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2022 revealed the highest rate of First Information Reports (FIRs) related to crimes against women, with 14,247 cases at a rate of 144.4 per lakh in Delhi, starkly surpassing the national average of 66.4.

In comparison to the previous years, the figures expose a worrisome trend. In 2020 and 2021, the recorded cases were 10,093 and 14,277, respectively, indicating a concerning upward trajectory.

The NCRB data provides a detailed breakdown of crimes in the national capital.

Cybercrime witnessed a concerning surge in Delhi, with 685 cases reported in 2022 compared to 345 in the previous year, highlighting the evolving landscape of criminal activities in the digital realm.

"A total of 509 murders were reported in the national capital, with motives ranging from love affairs and disputes to personal enmity and dacoity," as per NCRB data.

Notably, 16 people lost their lives due to love affairs, 13 due to illicit relationships, and 10 in dacoity incidents.

Crimes against women also saw a distressing rise, with 1212 reported rape incidents and overall 1530 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additionally, 7468 cases of crimes against children were reported in Delhi, marking an increase from the previous year's 7118 cases. Nationally, 22 children were reported murdered.

Kidnapping and abduction of women accounted for 4032 cases, while assault on women with the intent to outrage modesty reached 2029 incidents. Four cases of attempted rape were also reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor