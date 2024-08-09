Delhi Records Cleanest Air in Eight Months; Lowest AQI Since 2018

The national capital recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) within the first eight months of the year since 2018. According to data released by the Centre's air quality monitoring body, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi's air quality saw a significant improvement on Thursday, with an AQI of 53. This reading falls within the 'satisfactory' category, a noteworthy achievement for a city that has long struggled with high pollution levels. The AQI is a metric used to measure air pollution, with lower values indicating better air quality. A 'satisfactory' AQI suggests that the air quality poses little or no risk to the general population.

Data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed this milestone, with the AQI at 4 pm on Thursday marking a level not seen in any respective period from January 1 to August 8 between 2018 and 2024. "Delhi recorded its cleanest air quality index (AQI) on any day between January 1 and August 8 during the period 2018 to 2024," the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas wrote on X.

The lowest ever daily avg. AQI of Delhi on any day during 01st January - 08th August for the period 2018-2024 (barring Covid affected 2020) was logged today i.e. 53. — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) August 8, 2024

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Light Rain in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the national capital received light rain on Thursday, and the maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this season. However, traffic was affected in several areas due to waterlogging and fallen trees.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal, according to the IMD. The weather forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported receiving 18 complaints regarding waterlogging and 16 complaints about uprooted trees.