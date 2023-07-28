Delhi records min temp of 26.6 degrees, moderate rain expected

New Delhi, July 28 The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that moderate rain was expected in the city during the day

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Friday morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

The IMD had predicted Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from till Saturday, while East Uttar Pradesh will experience it from Friday to July 31.

