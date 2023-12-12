Delhi records min temp of 6.8 degrees, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 12 The national capital woke up to a foggy morning and the minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two notches below the seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality in the national capital was recorded under the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning.

The weather department predicted that on Tuesday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degree Celsius while there will be mainly clear sky.

At 9 a.m., the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 498 and PM 10 at 472, while the Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) reached 108, and carbon monoxide (CO) was at 128 or ‘moderate levels', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 457 and the PM 10 reached 421, in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 102 or ‘moderate’ levels.

The air quality index (AQI) monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 401 and PM 10 at 426, both in the ‘severe category’ while the CO was at 111, in ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 451 and PM 10 at 429, the NO2 plunged to 395, in the 'very poor' category while the CO was at 130, in the ‘moderate' level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 500 in the severe category and PM 2.5 at 480, also in the ‘severe’ category. The NO2 was at 126 and CO was at 117 or ‘moderate’ levels.

At the IGI Airport air quality monitoring station, the PM 10 was recorded at 408, in the 'severe' category and PM 2.5 was at 383, the 'very poor' levels while CO reached at 114, in the 'moderate' category.

