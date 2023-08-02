Delhi records min temperature of 27.9 degrees

New Delhi, Aug 2 Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain towards the night.

While the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Wednsday morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

The IMD have also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely over east and eastcentral India during next three to four days with extremely heavy showers likely over north Odisha on Wednesday and east Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

