Delhi records minimum temp of 11.4 degree Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 29 The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius, seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 25 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night".

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city fell under the ‘moderate’ levels on Thursday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'poor' category standing at 210 and PM 10 reached 174 or 'moderate', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 126 and PM 10 at 118.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 242, and PM 10 was at 192.

