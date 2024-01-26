Delhi records minimum temp of 4.7, air quality 'severe' at various stations

New Delhi, Jan 26 The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 4.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees, with the minimum at around 5 degrees.

According to the weatherman, there will be "partly cloudy sky and moderate fog".

"Currently IGI Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung (VIDD) Airports in Delhi are reporting dense fog with 100 m and 300 m visibilities respectively at 8:30 am," IMD said.

While the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city, various stations witnessed it in 'severe' category as well.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing at 500 and PM10 reached 500 as well, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 396, and PM10 at 401.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 464, and PM10 was at 422, both falling under the 'severe' category.

