Delhi records minimum temp of 8.6 degrees, air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi, Jan 20 The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 15 degreess, with the minimum at around 9 degrees.

It added that it was going to be a "cold day to severe cold day".

According to the weatherman, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport experienced dense fog with visibility 50m to 100m between 12.30 a.m. till 6.30 a.m.

"Fog is less denser today over northwest India including Delhi and more denser over Bihar as compared yesterday same time, 0530 HRS IST," the IMD said in a post on X.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today, 20.01.2024): Delhi: Safdarjung-500, Palam-1100; Haryana: Ambala-200, Hissar-500."

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

In the Anand Vihar area,at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 312 and PM10 reached 168 or 'moderate’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IGI Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 316, and PM10 was at 182, both falling under the 'very poor' and 'moderate' category, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor