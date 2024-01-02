Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 8.3 Degrees Celsius, Slightly Above Normal Levels

On a brisk morning in Delhi, the minimum temperature has stabilized slightly above the normal range at 8.3 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), certain areas in Delhi experienced dense to moderate fog during this period.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog. At 8.30 am, the humidity level in the national capital was recorded at 84 per cent.

At 6:30 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi registered at 346, categorizing it in the very poor range, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI scale classifies air quality into different categories: good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500). In this instance, the air quality in Delhi fell into the very poor' category, indicating significant levels of pollutants present in the atmosphere.

December 2023 was the national capital’s warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single coldwave day during the month.