Delhi records season’s lowest temperature at 1.4°C, Yellow alert issued

Delhi recorded its lowest temperature this season with the mercury dropping to 1.4°C during the wee hours of Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next six days starting today, Monday, owing to the upcoming severe coldwave in the national capital region. While the first three days will set the winter chills again with the temperature dropping to 2-3 degrees Celsius, Delhi people will witness dense fog conditions for the next three days.

A severe cold wave is likely to grip parts of northern India, including the Delhi & National Capital Region, till Wednesday, said the IMD on Sunday, January 15. According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi-NCR may plummet to 2 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, people lit up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave conditions in the national capital. As per IMD, Delhi will witness a minimum temperature of 4.7°C today. The minimum temperature reported at the Safdarjung observatory was 1.4°C and the mercury at Lodhi Road dipped to 1.6°C on Monday morning.