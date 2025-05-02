Delhi Records Second Highest May Rainfall Since 1901 With 78mm Downpour

Delhi on Friday recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901, just behind 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road -78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm. According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall.

The highest rainfall recorded since 1901 was 119.3mm on May 20, 2021, at SFD Airport. According to IMD, it was associated with the movement of the remnant of the "Tauktae" Cyclone, which crossed the Gujarat coast. The heavy rainfall immediately caused a dip in the temperature by seven to ten degrees Celsius. The sudden rain resulted in heavy waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion in parts of Delhi,

Places like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport and Minto Road were severely inundated, resulting in significant inconvenience for the public. This abrupt shift in weather conditions has left individuals facing considerable challenges.