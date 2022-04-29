Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius. However, according to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop after May 2.

The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country intensified on Thursday with the mercury crossing the 45-degree mark at several places. Amid unprecedented heatwave, several states are also facing power cuts - linked to deepening coal shortage crisis - that have disrupted normal life for tens of thousands. In the national capital, Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday held an emergency meeting, and urged the central government to ensure adequate coal supply. Power cuts have also been reported in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana as mercury continues to rise.