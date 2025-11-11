Delhi Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 13; High Alert Sounded in 11 States Across India

The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday, November 11, has declared high alert in border areas, including in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, among 11 other states. The death toll in the devastating incident near Red Fort rose to 13 and over 20 others were injured. The incident has sent shocked shockwave across the country and the Red Fort monument has been shut for visitors for three days due to security reasons. The adjacent Lal Quila Metro station has also been shuttered and key roads around the site remain barricaded as forensic teams.

The blast occurred at around 6.52 pm with the help of a white Hyundai i20 car on Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion was so intense that the planes of other parked vehicles in a one-kilometre area were shattered. The blast took place in a crowded area and during peak hours when people were busy in shopping and going back home from work.

The high alert has been declared on Tuesday in 11 states, including Delhi-NCR, along with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bordering the capital, as well as Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Additionally, security surveillance has been increased in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, according to Patrika news report.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), raising the seriousness with which authorities are treating the explosion. The charred vehicle has been sent for forensic analysis, with agencies probing the possible use of high-grade explosives such as ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators.