Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: First Photo of Dr. Shaheen Shahid Surfaces Accused of Setting Up Jaish’s Women Wing in India

Amid the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort, the first photograph of Dr. Shaheen Shahid — a woman doctor arrested from Lucknow — has surfaced. She was taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a terror module operating across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and linked to a major explosives seizure in Faridabad near Delhi. The module is believed to be connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Intelligence sources claim Dr. Shaheen was tasked with helping establish a women’s wing of JeM in India. She was arrested along with seven others, including Kashmir-based Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, detained earlier in Faridabad. An AK-47 rifle was reportedly recovered from her vehicle. The women’s wing is said to function under Saadia Azhar, sister of JeM chief Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar is among the masterminds of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

Hours before the Delhi blast, eight suspects — including three doctors — were arrested, and nearly 2,900 kg of explosives were seized as agencies uncovered a “white-collar” terror network involving JeM and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The operation followed information provided by Muzammil, already in custody. Investigators recovered over 2,000 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from a residence in Fatehpur Taga village, Faridabad, owned by Hafiz Ishtiaq, the cleric of a local mosque. He has since been detained and is being questioned.

The Swift car linked to Dr. Shaheen — a resident of Lucknow’s Lalbagh area and a faculty member at Al-Falah University — was also seized. She was later flown to Srinagar and placed under custodial interrogation. Officials are probing how long she and Muzammil had been in contact and the extent of his access to her vehicle. Muzammil Ahmed, who had been working as a general physician at Al-Falah University for over three years, lived in staff quarters on the campus. He was arrested in a joint Jammu & Kashmir–Faridabad Police operation. Another 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, along with a walkie-talkie, 20 timers, 20 batteries, a wristwatch, chemicals, and other materials, were retrieved from a residence in Dhauj village, located close to the university.