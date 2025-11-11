Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Gates 1 and 4 To Remain Closed for Public

Security has been tightened in Delhi and around the city following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, November 10, which claimed at least 8 lives and injured more than 20 others. As part of security measures, Lal Qila Metro Station gates 1 and 4 will be closed for public movement until further notice. Police and other security agencies have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the blast.

According to reports, the police investigation suggests the involvement of two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Tariq and Umar Mohammad. According to officials, the car registered in the name of Mohammad Salman was sold to a man named Tariq, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has detained Salman, the owner of the i20 car, in which the blast took place near the Red Fort metro station, who is now being questioned by the police. The car is carrying a Haryana registration number plate. During the questioning by the police, Salman said he sold the car to another person named Devendra, who is a resident of the Okhla area in the National Capital.

Devendra had later sold the car to another person from Ambala in Haryana. Meanwhile, Salman handed all the documents of the car to the police, which is now working with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials to identify the car's actual owner.

As per the information, the blast occurred inside the i20, which had a number HR 26 7624, while it was moving. At the time of the blast, three people were sitting inside it. The police further said that no crater was formed after the explosion took place. "We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast," said a senior police official, as quoted by news agency PTI.

During the blast, six cars, two e-autorickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the blaze. The blast was so intense that it shattered the window panes of vehicles parked nearby in the area and sound was heard at ITO, a few kilometres from the site.