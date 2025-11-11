Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Raids in Houses In Lucknow; Police Question Neighbours of Accused Doctor

After the Delhi Red Fort car blast and the Kashmiri doctors being arrested in Faridabad with around 360 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, security has been tightened across several locations in the country. Uttar Pradesh Police ATS, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Lucknow Police conduct joint raids at several locations in Lucknow. While raiding a house owned by a doctor in Lucknow, the officials seized several goods that they recovered from the house. The neighbour said that they witnessed the raid and said that they don’t know if the doctor is a real doctor or not.

The neighbour, Ishtiyaq Ahmed, told ANI, "They have just taken some signatures on what they have found inside the house. They have mentioned in the statements that they are taking these things, and we have witnessed that. This house belongs to a doctor. We don't know whether he is an authentic doctor or not.”

Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta stated that a joint team from the Faridabad Police and the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended the doctor, who was also wanted for allegedly putting up posters in support of the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit in Srinagar. According to police, the raid led to the recovery of approximately 360 kg of a suspected explosive substance believed to be ammonium nitrate, along with a Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemical solution, 20 battery-powered timers, and 14 bags from the accused’s room.

A total of 13 people lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries in the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10. Authorities have released the first image of Umar Muhammed, who is suspected of being the suicide bomber. He was the owner of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded. According to the initial findings of the Delhi Police, the blast appears to be a ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide) attack. The investigation suggests that Umar allegedly carried out the suicide mission after learning that the Faridabad terror module had been exposed, as reported by ANI. Security agencies are currently examining all leads and angles to establish the motive behind the explosion.