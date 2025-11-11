Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Suspected Suicide Bomber's Mother, Brothers Taken Into Custody

Suspected suicide bomber Dr Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers have been detained by the police for questioning on Tuesday morning, November 11. DNA samples of the family have been taken by medical officials to identify and match with the remains of the passengers in the car, which exploded near Red Fort metro station on the evening of Monday, resulting deaths of 9 people and injuring more than 20 people.

Umar, who was the owner of a white Hyundai i20 car, was panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort, a tourist destination, which was fully crowded and traffic-jammed at the time of the incident. Umar got panicked after hearing the news that his two accomplices, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana's Faridabad district, according to NDTV.

Umar reportedly attacked with two more associates at the Subhash Chowk and planted a detonator in the car. Ammonium nitrate, which was found in Faridabad, was used in the blast, sources told NDTV.

"Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the Red Fort car explosion could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack. The probe indicates the suspect's motive - he planned the suicide attack as soon as he learned that the Faridabad module had been busted. All relevant agencies are working on all angles to determine the motive behind the blast," ANI sources.

The blast occurred at around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort Metro station. High alerts have been sounded in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and other metro cities after the explosion. The Delhi Police have invoked UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) sections after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs pointed to possible terror links.

Mother of doctor Muzammil, Naseema, told ANI that he left home four years back and was working as a doctor in Delhi. "We had no information about him during this time. When he was arrested, we came to know from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us," the mother said.

Naseema said that her other son was also arrested in the incident. They are saying my son is a suspect in the Delhi blast. I do not know anything about this. I just want both of my sons to be released," she added.