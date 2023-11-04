Delhi remains gas chamber with AQI in 'severe' category

New Delhi, Nov 4 In yet another smoggy day, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Saturday with the overall Air Quality Index at 410.

In the national capital, the AQI at Anand Vihar remained in the ‘severe' category with PM 10 at 454 and PM 2.5 at 431. The NO2 was recorded at 97 and CO at 101 under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 464 under 'severe' category, while PM 10 was at 466, also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 110, under 'moderate' category.

The station at Delhi Technical University (DTU) recorded PM 10 at 317 (‘very poor'), while PM 2.5 was at 249 (‘poor’) and CO at 70, while NO2 was at 79, both under 'satisfactory' category.

The air quality at the IGI Airport area was in ‘severe' category with PM 2.5 at 483 and PM 10 at 463, while the CO reached 108 ('moderate') and NO2 touched 61 ('satisfactory').

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 373, putting it in the ‘very poor' category, while PM 10 reached 230, placing it under ‘poor’ category. The NO2 was at 252 ('poor') and CO was recorded at 144 ('moderate') on Saturday.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 415 under 'severe' category, while PM 10 was at 419, also under 'severe' category.

