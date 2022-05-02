Delhi reports 1,076 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases as it reported 1,076 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the active cases in the city currently stand at 5,744, while the number of deaths reported today is zero.

As many as 1,329 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,52,388

The city reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours taking the COVID death toll in Delhi to 26,175.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor