Delhi reports 141 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the city has moved up to 18,66,243. This included 608 active cases.

The national capital had a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

The bulletin said 113 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 18,39,478.

The death toll was reported to be 26,157 and the case fatality rate was 1.4 per cent.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID, 25,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 8,270 took their first dose and 11,808 took their second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 2,998

Earlier, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 185.68 crores on Saturday.

