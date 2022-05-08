Delhi reports 1,422 new COVID cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 1,422 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Sunday.

As many as 1,438 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,62,136.

There are 5,939 active COVID cases in the city at present. With 26,647 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Sunday has been 5.34 per cent.

The city reported no loss of life due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,179.

There are 1,896 containment zones in the national capital at present.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 51,761 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,37,30,034.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,451 fresh infections in a day, pushing the active cases of the disease to 20,635, according to Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country logged 3,805 new COVID-19 cases.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The country also reported 40 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.83 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

