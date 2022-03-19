Delhi reports 61 COVID cases, 1 death over last 24 hours

The national capital on Saturday reported 61 new Covid cases and one death with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent in the last 24 hours, the city's health department said.

The number of active cases in the metropolis now stands at 482.

Meanwhile, 180 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Saturday.

The city also saw a total of 393 Covid positive cases in home isolation. The number of Covid patients in Critical Care Centres and Central Health Centre is zero. Over the last 24 hours, 28 Covid positive patients were hospitalised in the city.

As many as 5 Covid patients were also hospitalised from outside Delhi.

In dedicated Covid hospitals, out of a total of 10,244 beds, 10,169 beds (99.27 per cent) are vacant.

8,380 RTPCR tests were also conducted over the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor