Delhi reports 614 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Registering a drop, as many as 614 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

The national capital reported 735 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, there have been 495 recoveries and zero COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2561 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state are 1913412. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,84,630. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26221.

A total of 8905 vaccinations were done in the last 24 hours including 761 beneficiaries vaccinated with first doses and 1872 beneficiaries vaccinated with the second dose.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor