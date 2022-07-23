Delhi reports 738 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 5.04 pc

Delhi on Saturday reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease.

According to Delhi Health Department, the positivity rate stood at 5.04 per cent on Saturday. A total of 575 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,629 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 3,93,98,896. The city had reported 712 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the positivity rate was 4.47 per cent.

The COVID death toll in the city has gone up to 2,26,299.

As many as 1,623 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 128 patients are admitted to hospitals.

As many as 31,296 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi of which 3,631 beneficiaries were of the first dose, 6,753 were of the second dose and 20,912 received the precaution dose.

Meanwhile, India reported 21,411 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and a daily case positivity rate of 4.46 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,50,100 accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Ministry, 20,726 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients from the disease in the country rose to 4,31,92,379. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.46 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor