Delhi Reports First Case of COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1; Nationwide Tally Reaches 110

Health authorities in the national capital, Delhi, are on high alert following the detection of the first case of the new sub-variant of COVID-19, JN.1, on Wednesday. Delhi’s Health Minister, Saurabh Bhardwaj, informed ANI, "Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 & two are Omicron." This development has elevated the nationwide count of the new variant to 110.

Earlier on the same day, an additional 40 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were recorded. The distribution included 36 cases from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana. Most of the infected individuals are currently in home isolation, according to officials.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul emphasized the ongoing investigation into the new variant, urging states to enhance testing and fortify their surveillance systems. Despite the rising case numbers, officials have reassured the public, stating that 92% of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness. There has been no significant increase in hospitalization rates, and COVID-19 is often an incidental finding in those hospitalized for other medical conditions.

Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant recently communicated to states and Union territories, stressing the need for essential public health measures and emphasizing critical COVID-19 control and management strategies, especially considering the ongoing festive season. States have been urged to ensure effective compliance with operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India recorded a single-day rise of 529 COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases at 4,093, as reported by the health ministry on Wednesday. Three new fatalities, two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat, were reported in the last 24 hours. The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant, originating in Luxembourg in August 2023, is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2.