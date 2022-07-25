Delhi reports first case of Monkeypox, take India's tally to 4

Delhi on Monday reported its first case of Monkeypox case, which took the Indian tally to four cases. A 34-year-old man has been tested positive for Monkeypox on Sunday. The man is a resident of Paschim Vihar in west Delhi, he has no history of traveling to other countries.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of Lok Nayak hospital said "The patient was admitted to our hospital three days ago with fever and skin eruptions that were suggestive of monkeypox. We took his skin lesion and blood sample and sent them to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation. It has come positive."

Also, a 40-year-old man from Telangana’s Kamareddy district was admitted to Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday as he was suspected of Monkeypox-like symptoms. On July 6 he returned home from Kuwait. And got sympotms on Saturday after which health officials kept him under observation.

However, WHO has declared Monkeypox a global emergency amid rises cases across the globe. India has so far reported three cases all of which are from Kerala. Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao that the man has high symptoms of Monkeypox. “His samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology laboratory in Pune. Until the results are received, we will keep him in isolation in the fever hospital and provide treatment. We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them have any symptoms yet. However, we have isolated them as well,” Dr Rao said.