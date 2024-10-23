Delhi Ridge tree-felling: LG Saxena expresses regret in affidavit filed before SC

New Delhi, Oct 23 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena, who functions as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Chairman ex-officio, expressed his regret before the Supreme Court over felling of trees in the national Capital's Ridge area in violation of the apex court's order.

In a personal affidavit filed before the apex court on Wednesday, LG Saxena said that the events which have taken place were “extremely unfortunate and ought not to have happened.”

“The unfortunate event of felling of the trees on account of certain acts of omission and commission on the part of the DDA, without the permission of this Hon’ble Court is deeply regretted by the Deponent,” the affidavit said.

LG Saxena added that “he was not also aware, nor made aware of the fact that further permission was required” from the Supreme Court for the felling of trees.

Last week, the top court had asked the Delhi LG to file an affidavit before October 22, detailing the steps taken to attribute accountability to the officials who acted in breach of its directions.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud was dealing with a contempt plea alleging that a large number of trees on the ridge had been felled by the DDA without seeking the top court's leave.

It had said that the DDA Chairman should set in action disciplinary proceedings or criminal prosecution against the erring officials without awaiting its direction.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had categorically asked if the LG had visited the site and directed the felling of trees.

It had remarked that it "will not hesitate" to implead the DDA Chairperson as a party to the pending contempt proceedings, adding that the LG, being the statutory head of the DDA, is amenable to judicial review.

Before this, the top court had issued a notice to the DDA Vice Chairperson and asked why he should not be prosecuted for criminal contempt of court for wilful breach of its orders prohibiting the felling of trees.

"We are not prepared to believe that the contractor entrusted with the work of widening the road has indulged in cutting trees of his own volition. Obviously, it has to be on the basis of the instructions from the officers of the DDA," it had said.

It had observed that the DDA Vice Chairperson misled the LG by forwarding a proposal to set up a committee of experts to minimise the number of trees felled.

"We hope and trust that the Lt Governor will take this issue very seriously, not only in his capacity as the Lt Governor of Delhi but also in his capacity as the Chairman of the DDA," the Supreme Court had added.

