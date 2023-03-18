Delhi riots 2020: Court orders framing charges against 19 for arson, attempted murder

New Delhi, March 18 A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq and 18 others for their alleged involvement in arson, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma court, Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case in which a mob, after alleged instigation by Farooq, torched the DRP School and adjoining properties near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020.

The 18 accused persons were reportedly part of the riotous mob. Dayalpur police station had registered an FIR against Farooq, Shahrukh Malik, Shahnawaz, Rashid, Mohd. Faisal, Mohd. Sohaib, Shahrukh, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Aarif, Sirajuddin, Faizan, Irshad, Anis Qureshi, Mohd. Parvez, Mohd. Illyas, Mohd. Furkan, and Mohd. Ansar.

"Faisal's school was made a base by this mob and Faisal did allow this. Arrangements were also made in his school to throw petrol bombs etc. by catapults. All these acts of accused Faisal show that he had a meeting of mind with other members of this mob (wherein other accused persons were member with other unidentified persons) for facilitating attack against properties of Hindus and DRP School," according to prosecution.

He also made allegedly provocative statement against Hindus, which had the effect of encouraging hatred between community of Hindu and Muslim, as per the prosecution.

The prosecution has placed on the record a list of articles, as provided by the complainant, which were allegedly damaged in this case.

"The statement of witnesses from DRP School do show that articles were damaged and burnt inside the school. Members of the mob were determined to harm Hindus by all means, including to kill them. Accordingly, mob was also determined to cause loss to DRP School by all means," stated the court in its order issued on Friday.

"I find that (all) accused persons are liable to be tried for offences punishable under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 153A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 395 (dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 427 (punishment for committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs fifty or upwards), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) and 450 (house-trespass in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the IPC," the judge said.

"All accused except for Farooq were also liable to be tried under Sections 147, 148,153 A, 395,427, 435, 436, 450, 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC read with sections 120 B, 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC," the judge added.

"Faisal Farooq is also liable to be tried for offence punishable under Sections 147, 148, 307, 395, 427, 435, 436, 450 of the IPC read with 120 B of the IPC, and for the offence punishable under sections 153A and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and accused Mohd. Ansar is also liable to be tried for offences punishable under section 25 & 27 Arms Act." the judge said.



