Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case: SC to hear tomorrow Delhi Police arguments

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Supreme Court is slated to resume hearing on Tuesday the bail pleas of student leaders Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and other activists accused in the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

They remain behind bars under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will hear the submissions of the law officers representing the Delhi Police on November 18.

Opposing the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the Delhi Police, in a detailed counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, said that both student activists had premeditated and meticulously coordinated the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Citing chats, witness statements, and call records linking their activities from December 2019 onwards, the affidavit described Umar Khalid as one of the "key conspirators" and a "mentor" to others, including Sharjeel Imam, for mobilising students, creating protest networks, and selecting demonstration sites that allegedly turned violent.

As per the Delhi Police, the conspiracy was pre-planned to be executed at the time when US President Donald Trump was to make an official visit to India.

"This was done to draw the attention of 'international media' and to make the issue of CAA a global issue by portraying it as an act pogrom of the Muslim community in India. The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a 'radicalising catalyst' camouflaged in the name of 'peaceful protest'," the affidavit said.

It called Sharjeel Imam "a top conspirator under the tutelage of Umar Khalid" and said that he engineered the first phase of the Delhi riots between December 13 and December 20, 2019.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others accused in the 2020 city riots "larger conspiracy" case.

--IANS

