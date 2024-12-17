Delhi Road Accident: Angry Crowd Vandalises DTC Bus, Pelts Stones After Collision with Auto in Azadpur Mandi (Watch Video)

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus collided with an auto in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi. The accident resulted in minor injuries to some people. Following the crash, an angry crowd gathered and blocked the road. The protesters vandalised the bus and pelted stones at it.

Watch: In Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, a DTC bus collided with an auto, causing minor injuries to people. Angry people blocked the road, vandalized the bus, and pelted stones. The police arrived, cleared the crowd, and restored traffic flow pic.twitter.com/IDKpqFRSgA — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

The police swiftly arrived at the scene, dispersed the crowd, and restored traffic movement.

A local witness described the sequence of events. The person said a vehicle in front applied brakes. Then, the auto also braked. The bus followed and crashed into the auto. The witness added that the bus was not following proper lanes. If it had, such accidents would not have occurred.

The injured person from the auto was pulled out with great difficulty.

(With inputs from IANS)