Delhi: Robbery suspect's family accuses cops of staging dog fight

New Delhi, Dec 15 The family of a robbery suspect on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Police personnel staged a dog fight at their residence located in Rohini area of the city, in which their pet dog was severely wounded and later succumbed to its injuries.

The suspect's family has released a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

According to the family, the incident took place on December 8 when around 10-12 people, of which some were in police uniform, barged into their residence at around 10-11 p.m.

"On seeing visitors at late hours, our pet dog started barking at the cops, to which they responded by bringing their own dog, and staged a dog fight at our residence," read the complaint filed by the family.

The kin also accused cops of misbehaving with the female members of the suspect's family.

However, Delhi Police sources told that on the night of December 8, cops went to apprehend a robbery suspect, identified as Prince Gill, who had recently committed a robbery in the same locality.

"He had robbed a man at gunpoint just a few days ago," a source said.

The source informed that when they reached the house of the suspect, the family was not even opening the door to let them enter.

"The robbery suspect was present inside the house but the family was repeatedly denying it," the source added.

Later, they entered the house after much effort and apprehended the robbery accused.

To the claims of the suspect's family of cops staging a dog fight, the source responded that the robbery suspect's pet dog was ferocious and the family was letting it loose on the police personnel.

Sources also claimed the suspect was a repeat offender and it was not the first time he had robbed someone.

As the matter reached the higher ups, a probe was ordered. Later, the Metropolitan Magistrate of Rohini Court also ordered an inquiry to be conducted by Joint CP, Northern range of the Delhi Police.

