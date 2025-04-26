Delhi: Sarojini Nagar Market gets a wash under NDMC's wet cleaning drive

New Delhi, April 26 Public spaces in south Delhi's popular Sarojini Nagar Market were washed with water jets as part of an intensive cleanliness drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) early on Saturday, an official said.

The drive, led by NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, ended around 3 a.m. after four hours of wet cleaning.

Chahal said, "Due to the heavy daytime footfall, only dry cleaning had been conducted here at night until now. However, with growing needs, wet cleaning has also been introduced to make this market a model."

"Sarojini Nagar is one of Delhi's busiest and most important markets. Thousands of people visit this area every day. Cleanliness here will not only benefit customers and shopkeepers but will also enhance the overall image of the area," Chahal stated.

The cleaning operation started around 11 p.m. on Friday and continued till 3 a.m. the next day, beginning with dry cleaning followed by wet cleaning, said the official.

A 12-member team from the Health Department, along with supervisors, carried out the task. Mechanical road sweepers, high-pressure jet wash systems, and disinfectant technology were used to thoroughly clean roads, drains, and footpaths.

Chahal said that this drill will continue daily.

The night-time intensive cleanliness campaign was carried out with the support of representatives from the Khan Market Traders Association, Bapu Market Traders Association, Sarojini Nagar Vegetable Market Traders Association, a large number of shopkeepers, senior officers from the Health and Civil Engineering Departments, and council sanitation workers.

Chahal said that earlier phases of the campaign were successfully conducted at Khan Market and Janpath Market.

He announced that such cleaning operations would now continue as a regular night-time wet cleaning initiative in these markets.

NDMC aims to extend this initiative to all major markets and residential complexes within the next three months, he said.

The model shall be replicated in Connaught Place, Pandara Road, Gole Market, Malcha Marg, Khanna Market, Shankar Market, Yusuf Sarai, and other key markets.

The campaign will be initiated in all NDMC residential complexes with the cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations and residents, he said.

Chahal remarked that this intensive cleanliness drive marks another strong step towards the vision of 'Viksit NDMC @2047', aimed at making the capital more modern, clean, and citizen-friendly.

