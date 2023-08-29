Delhi school sexual assault: Was threatened with physical harm if I revealed anything, says one of the victims

New Delhi, Aug 29 One of the two students of a Delhi government school, who were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a group of boys in the toilet of the school, had reported the matter to his teachers who reportedly asked him to remain silent. When his mother insisted, the boy narrated the horrific details of the assault to her.

"In the restroom, I encountered two boys already present. One of them locked the door from inside, while the other, standing next to me, subjected me to forced sexual acts," read the FIR lodged by the Class 8 student's family.

The boy, in immense pain, pleaded with his assailants to stop. They then attempted further inappropriate actions, according to the FIR.

"They desisted upon hearing approaching footsteps. They warned me against revealing anything, threatening physical harm if I did," stated the boy.

As per the FIR, the young boy confided in both the school principal and his mother. Subsequently, one of the accused boys and his mother were summoned. "The accused boy penned an apology letter, but later, outside of school, he issued threats of severe consequences. This prompted my mother to dial 112," the complainant recounted.

“He informed me that he had already shared his traumatic experience with two teachers. I visited the school and inquired with them, but they categorically denied any awareness of the incident," recounted the mother.

She mentioned that the school administration provided no assistance for three days, compelling her to contact the police.

The Delhi Police has registered two separate cases after two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by their classmates in northwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp of the school

“The two boys had filed separate complaints with the police at Samaypur Badli police station alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates. All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee,” said the official.

The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the police and the city government's Directorate of Education in connection with the sexual assault.

--IANS

ssh/bg

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor