Delhi school students take pledge to lead drug-free life

New Delhi, Oct 24 Over 500 students and teachers of Delhi’s Sanskriti School on Friday took a pledge to lead a drug-free life, an official said.

The event aimed at creating a drug-free school environment was part of a collaboration between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As part of NCB-CBSE MoU, over 100 schools across the country have been identified to launch similar programmes, said the official.

The campaign is adopting a hub-and-spoke model to ensure wider outreach among students, educators, and parents.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment towards building a Drug-Free India by empowering young minds through awareness, education, and community participation, said the official in a statement.

Addressing the event, Dr. Anees C., IRS, Deputy Director, NCB, highlighted the agency's multifaceted efforts encompassing enforcement, capacity building, and outreach initiatives, and urged students and teachers to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding society.

He also encouraged the school community to actively promote the NCB MANAS Helpline (Toll free number - 1933) for providing information and seeking assistance related to drug abuse and trafficking.

Niti Shanker, Joint Director, CBSE, outlined well-being initiatives by the board, including the CBSE–NCB MoU, Counselling Hub-and-Spoke Model, Parenting Calendar, Career Guidance Dashboard, and CBSE-AIIMS MATE Programme, all designed to strengthen psychosocial well-being and holistic student development.

Officers from NCB sensitised students about the ill effects of drug abuse on health, its social and legal implications, and the importance of making informed and healthy life choices, said the statement.

Students participated in group discussions on themes such as “Every Student is an Ambassador of Awareness” and “How Social Media and Online Games Expose Students to Drugs.” A powerful street play (nukkad natak) delivered strong anti-drug messages, reinforcing the theme “Say Yes to Life, Yes to Dreams, and No to Drugs.”

--IANS

