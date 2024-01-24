Delhi schoolboy's death after assault by seniors shrouded in mystery

New Delhi, Jan 24 Mystery shrouds the death of a 12-year-old boy, who died nine days after being allegedly assaulted by some senior students of a government school in north Delhi.

The family of the Class 6 student in Delhi government school in Shastri Nagar, has pointed fingers at what they claim to be medical negligence by a private doctor who initially treated the boy.

According to Sharma, his son went to school on January 11 and was reportedly assaulted by some students from Classes 9 and 10 as he exited the washroom.

Upon returning home with visible injuries, the boy informed his parents about the incident. Sharma said that he rushed his son to a government hospital in northwest Delhi, where initial medical attention was provided. However, the orthopaedic department, crucial for addressing the severity of the injuries, was reportedly closed at the time.

Facing this setback, Sharma sought help from a private doctor in Rohini Sector-7, who prescribed medications for the injured child. As days passed, the boy's condition worsened, and he reportedly stopped eating. Concerned about his deteriorating health, the family returned to the government hospital on January 20, where, tragically, the young boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Sharma claimed that he personally visited the school to inquire about the assault. According to him, two students corroborated his son's account, confirming that he was indeed attacked by some senior students. However, they were unable to identify the assailants.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that the post-mortem by a board of doctors is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

“Legal action would be taken as per the autopsy report,” said the DCP.

Earlier, the Delhi government on Tuesday also ordered an inquiry in the incident.

“Delhi government's heart goes out to the bereaving family, who lost their child in such a tragic incident. The alleged incident took place outside of the school's premises, as parents sought the CCTV footage that has been ascertained,” said an official.

“A prompt inquiry has been ordered already in the matter soliciting a report from the committee within two days and a formal report from the Head of the School is to be submitted by today itself. The Delhi government is actively taking essential measures, including counseling students, to foster a positive state of mind and prevent any potential unforeseen incidents,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor