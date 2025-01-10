Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Class 12 Student Detained for Sending 23 Threatening Emails Across City

A class 12 student has been detained by the police for sending bomb threats to several schools in Delhi, said DCP South Ankit Chauhan. The student, who admitted to the crime, sent a total of 23 threatening emails to different schools in the national capital.

Several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police reported. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

