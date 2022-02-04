Delhi: Schools for 9-12 students to reopen from Feb 7, online classes to continue

Schools for classes 9-12 will reopen from February 7 while that of the nursery to standard 8 from February 14 in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. However, online classes for students will continue.

Addressing a press conference after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) review meeting, Sisodia said, "Schools will reopen from February 7 for standard 9-12. Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will reopen from February 14. Hybrid classes will continue."

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, requested the colleges to encourage offline classes.

"Colleges will reopen from Monday, February 7 and they will be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes."

He also announced that from now on, all restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

Further, Sisodia said that all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100 per cent capacity. Gyms and swimming pools have also been permitted to reopen, he added.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3 per cent.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even system for shops.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

( With inputs from ANI )

