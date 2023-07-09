Delhi, schools in capital to be shut tomorrow amid heavy rains

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that in view of the heavy rains in the national capital, all schools will be shut tomorrow. “In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi since last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, following incessant rains in Gurugram, District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has directed corporates to advise their staff to work from home on Monday so that water can be cleared from roads as soon as the rain stops. He appealed to the residents of Gurugram not to leave the house except for essential needs.

Earlier, a wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday due to rain.According to sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.With heavy rain battering the national capital, a portion of the border wall of the school collapsed on Sunday. Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government “should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure”.