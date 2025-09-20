Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Students and Staff Evacuated

Several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya received a bomb threat on Saturday, September 20. After receiving the information, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), along with the Bomb Disposal Squad, reachedthe locations and evacuated students and staff from the premises as a precaution. No suspects have been identified and the search is ongoing.

Additionally, one of the targeted schools, DPS Dwarka, has closed its schools today and postponed the mid-term exams, which were scheduled for the day, citing 'unavoidable circumstances.'

"Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly," stated the DPS Dwarka circular.

#WATCH | Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls today. Among those targeted were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, were rushed to the schools. Students and staff were safely evacuated as… pic.twitter.com/LxaF1fPpN1 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

Meanwhile, for months, many educational institutes in various parts of the National Capital have received bomb threats. The University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on September 9. As soon as the information was received, the college premises were vacated without any panic or noise. Later, the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a thorough check of the college premises, following which, at 1:30 pm, it was declared safe, and the bomb threat was found to be fake.